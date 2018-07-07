Video: Jesse Lingard hugs him mum in Russia after his ‘not coming home’ call

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard found his mum in the stands and gave her a big hug after England’s World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden today.

Following the last-16 win over Colombia, Lingard had shared a photo of himself on the phone on the pitch after the game.

He captioned the picture: “No mum, I’m not coming home. It’s…”

But his mum flew to Russia to see him in action in the quarter-final.

After his played the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 victory, he sought her out in the crowd, as you can see in the video below.

Lingard wrote: “Because I said we ain’t going home she came here ❤️ Love You.”