Video: Jesse Lingard hugs him mum in Russia after his ‘not coming home’ call
Manchester United star Jesse Lingard found his mum in the stands and gave her a big hug after England’s World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden today.
Following the last-16 win over Colombia, Lingard had shared a photo of himself on the phone on the pitch after the game.
He captioned the picture: “No mum, I’m not coming home. It’s…”
But his mum flew to Russia to see him in action in the quarter-final.
After his played the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 victory, he sought her out in the crowd, as you can see in the video below.
Lingard wrote: “Because I said we ain’t going home she came here ❤️ Love You.”
Because i said we aint going home she came here ❤️ Love You pic.twitter.com/rEPiLVdth8
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 7, 2018