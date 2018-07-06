Video: Kevin De Bruyne scores a stunning goal from Romelu Lukaku assist

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne scored what proved to be the winning goal to put Belgium into the World Cup semi-finals.

De Bruyne scored the second goal in a 2-1 win over Brazil this evening.

He scored with a stunning strike, which he hit true from outside the penalty area.

The goal came after excellent work by Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, who drove forward to lead a Belgium counterattack from a Brazil corner.

After holding up the ball on a meandering dribble, he played the ball to De Bruyne who did the rest.