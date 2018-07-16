Video: Liverpool defender unimpressed after Man Utd forward messes up his hair

England’s World Cup squad have gone their separate ways after returning home from Russia.

There were hugs and farewells on the tarmac at Birmingham airport.

Club rivalries were quickly renewed in some quarters. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford ruffled Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold’s hair as the pair said goodbye to each other.

Alexander-Arnold looked far from impressed at having Rashford meddle with his hair.

You can see the moment for yourself in the video below.