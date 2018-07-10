Video: Lucas Torreira arrives at Arsenal, poses for photos

Arsenal have completed the signing of Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria today in a £26.5m deal.

The Gunners have shared behind-the-scenes footage of the 22-year-old midfielder’s first day at their London Colney training ground.

Torreira can be seen arriving and making his way into the training ground.

He then pulls on an Arsenal shirt for the first time to undertake a post-signing photoshoot. Among the poses he performs, he is encouraged to roar like a lion at the camera.