Video: Lucas Torreira’s first interview as an Arsenal player

Arsenal’s new signing Lucas Torreira has given his first interview since joining the club.

The Uruguay international, aged 22, completed his transfer from Italian side Sampdoria this afternoon.

After putting pen to paper, Torreira sat down with the Gunners’ in-house media team to discuss his move to the Emirates Stadium.

You can hear what he had to say about his reasons for joining the north London club and his plans for the season ahead in the video below.