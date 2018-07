Manchester United’s players have taken part in their first training session in Miami as they begin the next leg of their pre-season tour.

Jose Mourinho’s side face Real Madrid at the city’s Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, August 1.

Ahead of that friendly, the Red Devils’ depleted squad were in action on the training ground today as they seek to bounce back from their defeat to Liverpool.

You can see footage of Mourinho and his players at work in the video below.