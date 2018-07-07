Video: Naby Keita’s individual highlights (Chester 0-7 Liverpool)

Liverpool’s new arrival Naby Keita has made his first appearance club.

The Guinea international, who joined from German side RB Leipzig, played in today’s pre-season opener against Chester.

Keita played the second 45 minutes, with manager Jurgen Klopp changing his entire XI at half-time.

He got an assist on his first outing for the Reds, setting up striker Daniel Sturridge for one of the goals.

You can see Keita’s individual highlights from the game in the video below.