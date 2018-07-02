Video: Roberto Firmino scores for Brazil vs Mexico

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino was on the scoresheet for Brazil as they booked their place in the World Cup quarter-finals this afternoon.

Firmino came off the bench to score the second goal in a 2-0 win for Brazil.

The Reds star was left with a tap-in after Neymar, who scored the opening goal, saw his shot glance off goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and into Firmino’s path.

It was the 26-year-old’s first goal of the tournament in his third substitute appearance.