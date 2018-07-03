Video: Tottenham’s Eric Dier scores the winning penalty as England beat Colombia

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier fired home the winning penalty as England record a shootout victory over Colombia.

The Three Lions are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after their shootout win.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a crucial save, which put Dier in a position to covert the winning spot-kick.

Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina, who play his club football for Arsenal, got fingertips to Dier’s effort but couldn’t keep it out.

Here are the match highlights, culminating in Dier’s penalty.