Videos: Harry Maguire and Dele Alli’s goal (Sweden 0-2 England)

England are through to the World Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 win over Sweden in this afternoon’s quarter-final clash with Sweden.

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire capped what has been a superb tournament for him to date by opening the scoring with a powerful header from a first-half corner.

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli doubled England’s lead when he nodded in from Jesse Lingard’s cross after timing his run behind the Swedish defence.

You can see both goals in the videos below.



