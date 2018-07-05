Xherdan Shaqiri linked with Man Utd transfer

Manchester United want to sign Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri this summer, according to The Sun.

The Switzerland international, aged 26, will reportedly be allowed to leave the Potters for just £12m following their relegation from the Premier League.

United manager Jose Mourinho has been impressed by Shaqiri’s performance in the World Cup and is now ready to make a move following Switzerland’s second round defeat to Sweden earlier this week.

The Red Devils could face competition from fierce rivals Liverpool, who are also credited with interest in Shaqiri.

The former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan man, who started his career in Switzerland with Basel, has indicated he would like to stay in the Premier League next season.

Mourinho’s current options in wide attacking areas include Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, who is seeking a transfer away from Old Trafford this summer in search of regular playing time.