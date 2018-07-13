Xherdan Shaqiri poses in Liverpool shirt after transfer from Stoke

Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri has posed in a Liverpool shirt for the first time after completing his transfer from Stoke City.

The Reds confirmed the 26-year-old’s signing from the relegated Potters this evening.

He has signed a long-term contract at Anfield after the Merseysiders activated a £13.5m buy-out clause in his Stoke deal.

Shaqiri wasted no time in donning a Liverpool home shirt from his post-signing photoshoot.

You can see the former Basel, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan man in his new colours above and below.