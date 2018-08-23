Chelsea man linked with move after being left out of squad to play Arsenal

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is mulling over a loan move away from the club after being left out of the squad to face Arsenal last weekend, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England international is seeking assurances over his role in Maurizio Sarri’s squad this season as he seeks to build on a breakthrough campaign on loan at Crystal Palace last term.

Loftus-Cheek, aged 22, cut short his summer holiday after the World Cup in the hope of impressing new boss Sarri and was reportedly disappointed to miss out on a spot in the squad for the Community Shield.

He made a 22-minute substitute appearance in the Premier League opener against Huddersfield Town, but was dropped for the squad to play Arsenal last weekend. New loan signing Matteo Kovacic took his place on the bench.

Clubs in Spain, Germany and France, where the transfer windows remain open until next Friday, are all interested in signing Loftus-Cheek.

With the player worried about his career stalling if he returns to a bit-part role at Stamford Bridge, the Blues must convince him he has an important part to play this season.