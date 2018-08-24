Danny Rose tipped to join PSG next week

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose is a target for French champions Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England international is wanted at Parc des Princes before the Ligue 1 transfer window closes next Friday, August 31.

Rose, aged 28, has fallen down the pecking order at White Hart Lane over the past 18 months. A combination of injuries and outspoken interviews has seen Wales star Ben Davies overtake him in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

Spurs are reportedly open to the idea of selling Rose or allowing him to leave on a season-long loan.

PSG are still awaiting the outcome of a further UEFA probe into their transfer activity. With the results of that enquiry not due until next week, any move for Rose could go down to the wire.

Rose, who has previously been linked with Manchester United, was linked with a move to German side Schalke in the summer, but the deal fell through.