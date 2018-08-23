Former West Ham defender jailed for 6 months for revenge porn

Ex-West Ham United centre-back Tomas Repka has been sentenced to six months in jail for a revenge porn attack on his ex-wife.

The former Czech Republic international posted three fake escort adverts featuring images of his second wife Vlad’ka Erbova, the mother of his son Markus.

Repka, aged 44, was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment at a court in Brno earlier today. His current partner, TV presenter Katerina Kristelova, was fined 50,000 crowns – £1,750 – for her part in the attack.

Erbova revealed she has needed to undergo therapy since Repka published the adverts online.

Repka has appealed against the sentence and will not serve any time behind bars until his appeal has been heard.

He said: “I’m sorry – it was wrong of me. But my relationship with my ex-wife was not good.

“I wasn’t able to see my son, and the situation escalated.”

The hardman defender, who was sent-off 20 times during his career, played for West Ham between 2001 and 2006. He clocked up 167 league appearances for the Hammers.

Sparta Prague and Italian side Fiorentina were among the other clubs he represented during his playing career.