Goalkeeper celebrates signing for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has taken to social media to celebrate joining the club a year ago.

The 26-year-old Argentine, who hails from Mauricio Pochettino’s hometown of Murphy, signed for Spurs on a free transfer from Southampton on August 23, 2017.

Gazzaniga shared a photo from the day of his signing on social media today.

He wrote: “One year as a Spurs player!”

Gazzaniga has made just one appearance for Spurs to date. His debut and solitary game to date was in a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last November.