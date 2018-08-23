Harry Kane lukewarm over Real Madrid transfer

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane gave a lukewarm response after being approached by Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais.

The England star, who won the Golden Boot at the World Cup in Russia, had been touted as a target for Los Blancos for much of last season.

Kane was reportedly approached by the European champions through intermediaries over the past month. But the 25-year-old’s reaction to the prospect of a switch to the Bernabeu was said to be lukewarm.

With Kane showing no sign of pushing for the deal to happen, Madrid have not pursued their interest in a player who is thought to be valued at £200m by the Spurs hierarchy.

The move for Kane came in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Juventus.

Madrid also made a similar approach for Liverpool star Mo Salah, but received a decisive ‘no’ from the Egyptian.