Man Utd prepare January move for Toby Alderweireld

Manchester United will revisit their interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld in the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils were tracking the Belgium international and other centre-backs – including Leicester City’s Harry Maguire and Yerry Mina, who subsequently joined Everton from Barcelona – in the summer. But they failed to land the central defensive reinforcements demanded by manager Jose Mourinho.

There will reportedly be renewed backing for Mourinho, who has come in for criticism after United’s faltering start to the campaign, when the transfer windoweopens in the new year.

By that stage Alderweireld, aged 29, will be just six months away from activating a clause that would allow him to leave Spurs in a cut-price £20m deal.

United might be able to leverage that situation to convince chairman Daniel Levy to sell the former Ajax, Atletico Madrid and Southampton star.

Alderweireld is likely to start against United when Tottenham visit Old Trafford on Monday evening.