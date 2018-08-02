Man Utd star homesick on pre-season tour

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez is seemingly feeling a bit homesick during the club’s pre-season tour of the USA.

The Chile international has cut an unhappy figure during the trip so far. Manager Jose Mourinho attributed that to the former Arsenal man being surrounded by inferior players.

But it’s possible that the absence of his beloved dogs is also a factor.

Writing on Instagram, Sanchez wrote: “I miss you.”

The update was accompanied by a photo of him playing in the garden with pets Atom and Humber.