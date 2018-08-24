Photo: Loris Karius wearing Besiktas kit

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius appears to have completed his transfer to Besiktas.

The Turkish side updated their Twitter header image to an photo of the German keeper wearing their kit.

Karius’ image was accompanied by the hashtag #ComeToBesiktas, which could be interpreted as slightly strange terminology or as a final attempt to convince the player to complete his transfer.

The 23-year-old is thought to be joining Besiktas on a two-year loan deal worth £9.5m.

His disastrous performance in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid looks set to be his final outing for the Reds.