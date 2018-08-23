Photo: Man Utd star snoozing with cat, dog and daughter
Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia appeared to be feeling the effects of his return to training when he went home yesterday evening.
The Ecuadorian is expected to give the Red Devils a much needed boost by coming back to fitness. He was in action at the club’s Carrington base yesterday.
He shared a photo later in the day showing him asleep on a corner sofa he was sharing with his daughter, plus a cat and a dog.
Ahora si ya está en casita con mi Bebe, estaba extrañándote. pic.twitter.com/K6sa0nxoTp
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) August 22, 2018