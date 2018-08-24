Spurs star charged with drink driving

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink driving.

The World Cup winner was stopped by police in central London in the early hours of this morning.

Lloris was pulled over by officers in Gloucester Place, in Marylebone, at 2.30am as part of a routine patrol.

After failing a roadside breathalyser test, the France international was taken to Charing Cross police station, where he spent seven hours in custoday.

The 31-year-old was later charged with drink driving and bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 11.

He returned to his home in East Finchley by foot shortly after 11am this morning.

Lloris and his Spurs team-mates are next in action against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday evening.

It remains to be seen whether his arrest has any bearing on his involvement in the game. Given that he Mauricio Pochettino’s first-choice keeper by some way, it is likely he will play.