Tottenham’s £25m bid for Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham

Tottenham Hotspur failed in a deadline day bid to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, according to Goal.

The north Londoners launched a £25m offer to land the England international from their rivals. But the Blues rejected the approach.

Abraham, aged 20, spent last season on loan at Swansea City and looks set to leave Stamford Bridge on another season-long loan before the end of the month.

But Spurs’ attempt to sign the Chelsea academy product on a permanent basis was turned down by the Blues.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino had earmarked Abraham as a backup option for star striker Harry Kane. In the end, Tottenham were unable to make any summer transfer signings.

Abraham scored eight goals in 39 appearances for Swansea last season. In the previous campaign, he had scored 23 goals in 41 Championship games for Bristol City.

With the Premier League transfer window closed, he looks set to drop back down to the Championship or move overseas this season.