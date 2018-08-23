Unai Emery reveals he only spoke to Jack Wilshere for 15 minutes before his Arsenal exit

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has revealed he only had a 15-minute conversation with Jack Wilshere before the England international’s free transfer to West Ham United.

Wilshere is set to face his boyhood club this weekend when the Gunners host the Hammers at the Emirates Stadium.

He left Arsenal in the summer after failing to agree a new contract with the club he had played for since 2001.

The Gunners had wanted the injury-hit midfielder to take a big pay cut and move to a deal that was incentivised depending on appearances.

They were unable to reach an agreement with Wilshere despite the 26-year-old forcing his way back into the team towards the end of Arsene Wenger’s tenure.

Speaking at his press conference this afternoon, Wenger’s replacement Emery revealed that he had only chatted briefly to Wilshere at the north London club’s training ground before his departure was confirmed.

The Spaniard told reporters: “I spoke with him for 15 minutes here in Colney before he left.

“The first thing for me is I have respect for his career here. And then, he chooses what the best was for him in his future. It’s for that, on Saturday, I know that here, the supporters like him and have this respect also.

“I think there is a good reception for him here. Then we are going to play and we are going to think after that, for us to win. But, I [hope] the best for his career.”