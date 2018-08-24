Video: Danny Welbeck scores from an array of ridiculous angles

Arsenal are sitting just one place above the relegation zone going into tomorrow’s game against West Ham United.

With that in mind, scoring goals from a range of positions outside the bounds of play is probably not the attribute they are most in need of at the moment.

But if Unai Emery decides it is something he wants from his side, it appears Danny Welbeck is the man for the job.

The England international has shared video footage of him finding the net from way behind the goal and other seemingly impossible positions.