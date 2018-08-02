Yerry Mina: Man Utd set to bid for Barcelona defender

Manchester United are set to launch an attempt to sign Barcelona centre-back Yerry Mina, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Red Devils have turned their attention to the Colombia international after failing to convince Leicester City to part company with England defender Harry Maguire.

The Foxes insist Maguire is not for sale, despite United being willing to pay £65m for him, and are hoping to tie him down to an improved contract.

Mina, aged 23, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld are now being targeted to strengthen Jose Mourinho’s options in central defence. Barcelona will reportedly sell the defender for £30m.

He only moved to Camp Nou from Brazilian side Palmeiras for €11.8m in January. But he was restricted to just a handful of La Liga appearances in the second-half of the season and is tipped to move on again.

Mina is under contract with the Spanish champions until June 2023.

He has played 15 times for Colombia and scored six goals, including the last-gasp equaliser against England in the World Cup last-16 tie earlier this summer.