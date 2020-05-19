Bruno Fernandes urges muscly Man Utd man to train with the ball

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has urged team-mate Scott McTominay to remember that training with the ball is important.

Midfielder McTominay shared a photo on Instagram showing he has developed an impressive physique during lockdown. The topless Scotland international can be seen showing off his muscles.

But January signing Fernandes appears to be concerned that McTominay’s bodybuilding might be at the expense of working on his technique.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder commented on McTominay’s Instagram post to say: “Scottyyyyyy training with the ball is really important, don’t forget that.”