Liverpool man looks ahead to training return

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has welcomed the news that he and his team-mates are returning to training.

The Premier League confirmed yesterday that its clubs can resume training from this afternoon.

Wijnaldum is looking forward to getting back to the Reds’ Melwood training ground.

Writing on Twitter, the Netherlands international said: “Can’t wait to get back!”

Wijnaldum and his team-mates will not yet be able to play competitively in training. They are initially restricted to non-contract training with social distancing still required.