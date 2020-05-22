Video: Liverpool players in training at Melwood

Liverpool’s players this week resumed training at their Melwood base for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced football’s suspension in March.

The champions elect returned to work with two-metre social distancing measures in place as they seek to complete the 2019/20 and be crowned as Premier League champions for the first time.

You can see manager Jurgen Klopp (forced to keep his usual hugs under wraps) and his players at work in the sunshine in the video footage below.