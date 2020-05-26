Solskjaer confirms Man Utd are working on deal for striker

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the club are in talks to agree a new deal for on-loan striker Odion Ighalo.

The Nigeria international joined the Red Devils on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in the January transfer window.

He has scored four goals in eight appearances, including finding the net in all three of the matches he has started, but his spell at Old Trafford was halted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

His loan deal will expire at the end of the month and he is due to return to China. But Solskjaer is keen to keep hold of the boyhood United fan and has revealed there is dialogue when Ighalo’s parent club over an extended deal.

He told United’s in-house media team: “The loan deal went until the end of May now, so obviously he’s supposed to be going back.



“We’re in dialogue. They’ve been great towards us, his club, and allowed him to play for his dream club.

“It’s been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish off what he started, hopefully with a trophy for us. At the moment, nothing has been agreed. Their league is going to get started soon so we’re just waiting to see.”

But a new deal is by no means guaranteed. The Chinese Super League is due to resume at the end of June and Shanghai Greenland Shenhua are keen to have Ighalo back in their ranks for that.