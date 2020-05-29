Video: Man Utd stars work on their shooting

Manchester United stepped up their efforts to get ready for a return to Premier League action with a shooting session at Carrington on Thursday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad were working on their finishing in training, albeit without a goalkeeper to trouble them.

David De Gea and his fellow keepers were out of the firing line as the United outfield players instead took aim at targets in the net.

You can see United’s players working on their shooting in training yesterday in the video below.