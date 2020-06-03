Saul Niguez ends Man Utd transfer rumours

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has ended rumours linking him with a transfer to Manchester United.

The Spain international had teased fans by promising an announcement on his new club.

When the statement arrived this morning, it became clear that the 25-year-old is founding a new club rather than joining one, which means a switch to Old Trafford doesn’t appear to be in the offing.

Niguez has launched a new academy project, Club Costa City, which will launch in his hometown of Elche for the 2020/21 season.

A promo video showed the academy side’s new crest and Nike kit.