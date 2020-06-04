Timo Werner: Chelsea set to beat Liverpool to £53m signing

Chelsea are closing in on the £53m signing of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, according to The Guardian.

The Blues are set to finalise a deal after productive talks with the Germany international. They have already had the move agreed in principle with Leipzig, who have confirmed the £53m release clause in their star striker’s contract.

Werner, aged 24, has also been strongly linked with a transfer to Liverpool, but the Premier League leaders are yet to launch a bid.

He now looks set to sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge, where coach Frank Lampard is rebuilding his attack ahead.

A deal for Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech was agreed in February. He will become a Chelsea player on July 1.

Werner is tipped to operate on the left of the Blues’ new-look forward line and support homegrown striker Tammy Abraham.

Werner has scored 92 goals in 154 appearances for Leipzig since joining them from VfB Stuttgart in 2016.