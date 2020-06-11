Dele Alli suspended, ruled out of Man Utd game

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli has been handed a one-match suspension by the Football Association.

The England international has been banned in relation to the controversial video he posted on social media at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in February.

The 24-year-old posted a video on Snapchat in February in which he mocked an Asian man in relation to the virus.

Alli is now ruled out of the return to Premier League action against Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday, June 19.

In addition to the suspension, Alli has also been fined £50,000 and order to take an education course.

After learning of his punishment, the Spurs star said: “In response to the FA decision, I would like to apologise again for any offence caused by my behaviour.

“It was an extremely poorly judged joke about a virus that has now affected us more than we could ever have imagined. I’m grateful that The FA has confirmed that my actions were not racist because I despise racism of any kind.

“We all need to be mindful of the words and actions we use and how they can be perceived by others.”

Alli had denied an aggravated breach of FA Rule E3(1), but the charge was found proven by an independent regulatory commission.