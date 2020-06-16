Marcus Rashford forces government U-turn over free school meals

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has successfully forced the UK Government into a U-turn over free school meals.

The England international had campaigned for free school meals to be extended over the summer holidays for children who would be eligible for them during term time.

The government initially rejected Rashford’s campaign, but the 22-year-old indicated he would continue to campaign for children living in poverty to be fed over the summer.

Downing Street has now reversed its stance and says that a ‘COVID summer school fund’ is being created under which children currently receiving free school meals will be entitled to a six-week voucher covering the summer holidays. The scheme will cost £120m, which works out at around £15 a week per recipient.

Rashford has taken to social media in the wake of the government announcement.

He wrote: “I don’t even know what to say. Just look at what we can do when we come together. THIS is England in 2020.”

Rashford had written an open letter to MPs in which he set out his own family’s reliance on free school meals when he was growing up.