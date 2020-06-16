Photos: Man Utd training ahead of Spurs game
Manchester United were hard at work on the training pitch at Carrington yesterday as they prepare for their long-awaited return to Premier League action.
The Red Devils are set to play their first competitive match since March away at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday evening.
With just a handful of training sessions left before the match, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad stepped up their preparations on Monday.
You can see United training yesterday in the selection of photos below.
Feelin’ fine 😁🎵#MUFC pic.twitter.com/dhQJlj1G9Q— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 15, 2020
We know where this ended up ⚽️🥅#MUFC @MasonGreenwood pic.twitter.com/bI6Rn3KqrE— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 15, 2020
Bailly doing Bailly things 🤷♂️👊#MUFC @EricBailly24 pic.twitter.com/xaPFyZC2wd— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 15, 2020
Getting that matchday mentality back 💆♂️⏳#MUFC pic.twitter.com/u0dO0G6kDl— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 15, 2020