Photos: Man Utd training ahead of Spurs game

Manchester United were hard at work on the training pitch at Carrington yesterday as they prepare for their long-awaited return to Premier League action.

The Red Devils are set to play their first competitive match since March away at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday evening.

With just a handful of training sessions left before the match, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad stepped up their preparations on Monday.

You can see United training yesterday in the selection of photos below.