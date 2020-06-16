Skip to main content

Video and Photos: Tottenham stars train in new pink training kit ahead of Man Utd game

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been at work on the training ground at Hotspur Way as they prepare to return to Premier League action against Manchester United on Friday evening.

Jose Mourinho’s squad donned their new pink training kit as they were put through their paces in Tuesday’s training session.

You can the Spurs players training in their new pink training gear in the video and selection of photos below.

😍 Testing out our new 2020/21 @nikefootball training wear! 😍

📸 #OneOfOurOwn

