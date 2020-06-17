Arsenal’s David Luiz records hat-trick of errors in 25-minute appearance vs Man City

Arsenal defender David Luiz made an error leading to a goal, conceded a penalty and got sent off in a horrendous 25-minute cameo against Manchester City this evening.

The Brazilian hadn’t even started at the Etihad Stadium, but came on as a substitute in the 24th minute following an injury to Pablo Mari.

His error in stoppage time at the end of the first-half resulted in Raheem Sterling scoring the opening goal. Luiz failed to clear the ball, allowing the England international to break the deadlock.

He then conceded a penalty in the 49th-minute for hauling down Riyad Mahrez. The former Chelsea man was shown a red card because he had denied a clear goalscoring opportunity and had not been attempting to play the ball.

Kevin De Bruyne converted the resulting spot-kick to give City a 2-0 lead.

It goes from bad to worse for David Luiz! 😩



It's a red card and a penalty against the Arsenal man – he'll want to forget today in a hurry…😬



📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #MCIARS here: https://t.co/WTsAxJV778

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/AMmDhr4tnx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 17, 2020

Pep Guardiola’s side went on to score a third goal in injury time at the end of the game through young midfielder Phil Foden.