Confirmed Team News: Man City vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news as Manchester City and Arsenal return to Premier League action following the COVID-19 suspension in an 8.15pm kick-off at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City team to play Arsenal

Your City line-up! 🙌



XI | Ederson, Walker, E Garcia, Laporte, Mendy, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva (C), Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling



SUBS | Carson, Aguero, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Sane, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Foden



Centre-back Aymeric Laporte starts for Manchester City after missing their last three matches due to a hamstring injury.

Pep Guardiola makes eight changes to the side beaten by Manchester United in their last game back in March.

Kyle Walker, Eric Garcia, Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling come into the team.

They replace Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Phil Foden and Sergio Aguero.

Arsenal team to play Man City

Left-back Kieran Tierney makes his first Arsenal start since December after recovering from injury.

There is a second Premier League appearance for January signing Pablo Mari at centre-back.

Mikel Arteta makes five changes to the side that started the Gunners’ last game against West Ham United in March.

Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Tierney, Matteo Guendouzi and Joe Willock come into the team.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe and Mesut Ozil drop out.

Starting XI: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Mari, Tierney, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Willock, Aubameyang, Nketiah, Saka