Early Team News: Man City vs Arsenal

Manchester City and Arsenal return to Premier League action after the COVID-19 layoff at the Etihad Stadium this evening. Here is the early team news ahead of the 8.15pm kick-off.

Man City team news

Manchester City are not thought to have any injury problems going into the clash with the Gunners, but coach Pep Guardiola says his players are not yet fully fit after three months without a competitive game.

Centre-back Aymeric Laporte could return from the hamstring injury that forced him out of City’s final three games before football was suspended.

Leroy Sane is also fit again and in line for a first senior appearance since suffering a serious knee injury last August.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he has no injury concerns ahead of his return to his old club.

Long-term absentees Lucas Torreira (fractured ankle) and Calum Chambers (ACL knee) have both recovered from their injuries but are unlikely to feature in tonight’s game as they continue to rebuild their fitness.