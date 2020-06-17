Ryan Fraser: Newcastle or Crystal Palace tipped to sign winger on free transfer

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has told the club he will not be signing a contract extension and will leave on a free transfer when he contract expires at the end of the month.

The Guardian reports that the Scotland international could now join Newcastle United, Crystal Palace or Watford on July 1.

Fraser, aged 26, was strongly linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur last summer. He has publicly admitted that the speculation impacted his form for the first four months of the season.

The north London clubs are not expected to move for the former Aberdeen player this summer, so a move to a mid-table club is now on the cards.

Fraser trained as normal with the Cherries on Monday before informing the club of his decision not to sign a new deal. Although he remains eligible to feature until June 30, he is likely to have already played his last game for Eddie Howe’s side.