Early Team News: Tottenham vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the early team news ahead of Friday evening’s Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as both teams return to action following the coronavirus layoff.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham Hotspur welcome back star striker Harry Kane, who has been sidelined since New Year’s Day due to a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Moussa Sissoko (out since January with a knee injury) and forward Heung-Min Son (out since February with a fractured arm) are also fit again.

Manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that all three players will start against United.

Attacking midfielder Dele Alli is suspended due to misconduct over a coronavirus-related video he post on social media.

Defender Japhet Tanganga (back) is out, while midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is a major doubt. Mourinho said the Argentina international is paying the price for being unable to get treatment on an injury during lockdown.

Man Utd team news

Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) are back from their injuries and are available for selection against Spurs.

Striker Rashford has been sidelined since January, while midfielder Pogba hasn’t featured since Boxing Day.