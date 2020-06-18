Timo Werner: Chelsea agree deal to sign Germany international

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Germany international Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Werner has agreed terms on a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old will stay with his current club for the remainder of the 2019/20 season, before linking up with the Blues in July.

Werner’s move is still dependent on him passing a medical.

He told Chelsea’s in-house media team: “I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club.

“I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

“I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us.”

The in-form striker has scored 32 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard is clearly hoping Werner is the man to bring a cutting edge to his attack. The versatile forward can operate through the middle or on the flank.

He joined Leipzig from VfB Stuttgart in 2016.