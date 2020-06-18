Timo Werner’s message to Chelsea fans (video and tweet)

Chelsea’s imminent new signing Timo Werner has taken to social media to send a message to the club’s supporters.

Werner has agreed a move to Stamford Bridge, which will be finalised in July after he has passed a medical.

In the meantime, the Germany international has recorded a video message to Chelsea fans.

In a tweet accompanying the video, the 24-year-old said: “I’m incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me and I am delighted to become a part of Chelsea FC.

“Really looking forward to playing for such a fantastic and historic club!

See you soon Chelsea fans!”

He reiterated those sentiments in a short video in which he said he was looking forward to playing at Stamford Bridge.

You can see his video message below.