Confirmed Team News: Tottenham vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, with both sides returning to action after the Premier League’s three-month suspension due to COVID-19.

Tottenham team to play Man Utd

Fit-again trio Harry Kane (hamstring), Moussa Sissoko (knee) and Heung-min Son (fractured arm) return to the Spurs starting lineup.

Kane and Sissoko have been out since January, while Son hasn’t featured since February.

Attacking midfielder Dele Alli is suspended following his ill-advised coronavirus-related social media video.

Japhet Tanganga (back) misses out, but injury doubt Giovani Lo Celso is fit enough for a place on the bench.

Jose Mourinho makes six changes to the side knocked out of the Champions League by RB Leipzig last time out.

Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Sissoko, Steven Bergwijn, Son and Kane all return.

They replace Tanganga, Toby Alderweireld, Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon, Lucas Moura and Alli.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

Man Utd team to play Tottenham

Manchester United welcome back striker Marcus Rashford, who has recovered from the back injury that has kept him sidelined since January.

There are two changes to the side that beat Manchester City last time out.

Rashford and midfielder Scott McTominay comes into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting lineup.

They replace Nemanja Matic and Brandon Williams.

Starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; James, B.Fernandes, Rashford; Martial