Richarlison names 3 defenders who are better than Virgil van Dijk

Everton forward Richarlison has taken aim at Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk ahead of the Merseyside derby.

The Brazil international says Van Dijk is not the best defender in the world. He took the opportunity to name three players he says are better defenders.

Richarlison thinks Paris Saint-Germain pair Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, plus Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos, are all better than the Reds star.

The Toffees forward cited the fact that he had been able to dribble past Van Dijk as evidence that he hype is not warranted.

In an interview with YouTube channel Desimpedidos, he said: “Everyone is obsessed with Van Dijk, but he’s not the best defender in the world. I’ve dribbled past him.

“Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos are all better than him.”

Richarlison and Van Dijk are set to go head-to-head when Everton host Liverpool at Goodison Park on Sunday evening. Kick-off is at 7pm.

You can see his comments on Van Dijk (in Portuguese) in the video below.