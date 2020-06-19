Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players look ahead to Tottenham game

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media as they prepare to return to Premier League action against Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

The Red Devils are up against former manager Jose Mourinho and his Spurs side in their first competitive match since professional football was suspended in March.

Captain Harry Maguire says he is looking forward to being back after a three-month break due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka declared himself and his team-mates ready for action.

Looking forward to getting back at it tomorrow ⚪️🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/IMm5h3JkNM — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 18, 2020

United are back in action at 8.15pm this evening at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.