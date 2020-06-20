Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to 1-1 draw at Spurs

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last night.

The Red Devils were forced to settle for a point as they returned to Premier League action for the first time since football was suspended in March due to coronavirus.

January signing Bruno Fernandes scored a late equaliser from the penalty spot to ensure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side did not leave north London empty-handed.

Here’s what Fernandes and his team-mates had to say about the game.

Not the result we wanted, but we look forward to the next game 🙏🏻💪🏻 #goncalo 🤰🏻 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/wwbu0s4wWJ — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) June 19, 2020