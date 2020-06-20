Video: Bernd Leno suffers suspected ACL injury vs Brighton
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno was stretchered off with what looked like a serious injury during this afternoon’s Premier League defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.
The Germany international suffered a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury. He landed awkwardly after being challenged by Seagulls forward Neal Maupay as he claimed a ball in the area.
Leno was infuriated by Maupay’s involvement in the injury and was remonstrating with the Frenchman as he left the pitch on a stretcher.
Maupay went on to score a late winner to condemn the Gunners to two defeats in two games since the Premier League restart.
You can see the incident in the video below.
