Video: Bernd Leno suffers suspected ACL injury vs Brighton

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno was stretchered off with what looked like a serious injury during this afternoon’s Premier League defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Germany international suffered a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury. He landed awkwardly after being challenged by Seagulls forward Neal Maupay as he claimed a ball in the area.

Leno was infuriated by Maupay’s involvement in the injury and was remonstrating with the Frenchman as he left the pitch on a stretcher.

Maupay went on to score a late winner to condemn the Gunners to two defeats in two games since the Premier League restart.

You can see the incident in the video below.