Video: Tottenham 1-1 Man Utd (goals and highlights)

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw on their return to Premier League action last night.

Hosts Spurs took the lead in the first-half when Steven Bergwijn breezed past United captain Harry Maguire and fired his shot through David De Gea’s hands.

United rescued a point when Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot in the 81st minute after Paul Pogba had been brought down.

The Red Devils were awarded another penalty late on, but VAR overruled referee Jon Moss’ decision.

